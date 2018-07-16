A man was in custody Monday, accused in Rock Island County of sexually abusing a child.
David J. Staley, 31, Davenport, faces three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to county court records. The charges are related to incidents authorities contend happened to the victim between January 2016 and August 2017.
Staley was being held in the Rock Island County Jail as of Monday morning, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
The Moline Police Department investigated the case.
Staley's bail had been set at $100,000, according to court records. That means $10,000 must be posted for him to be freed.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 24, court records state.
— Anthony Watt