Davenport man accused of shaking infant to death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

Bryson Hall, 19, also faces a charge of aggravated battery and another of aggravated domestic battery, according to Rock Island County court records. He is accused of injuring the baby on May 24. The location of the incident was not available, but the case was investigated by the Moline Police Department.

Officers were called that day after Hall and the baby’s mother took the unresponsive child to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, according to the police department, which identified Hall as the father. The girl was later sent to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Moline police investigators initially handled the case against Hall, of Davenport, as an aggravated battery, but the baby died of her injuries on June 14 while being treated in Iowa City, according to the department.

Court records state that Hall knowingly caused severe head trauma to the baby, identified in the record as J.A.H., by battering the child.

Hall is also accused of shaking her, causing bleeding and brain swelling.

Authorities issued a warrant for Hall’s arrest on June 23, and he turned himself in Tuesday, the police department said.

Hall made his first appearance in court by video on Tuesday afternoon. His next court date was set for July 12.

Hall’s bail has been set at $500,000, court records state. To be released from the Rock Island County Jail, he would have to post $50,000.

