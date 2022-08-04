Davenport man accused of shooting at a residence in June

A Davenport man shot at a home in June, though no one was hurt, according to Scott County authorities.

Matthew Lee Karr, 25, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to county court records. Authorities allege he fired a gun at a home around 1:22 a.m. June 23, in the 3700 block of West Locust Street.

The residence was occupied by two people at the time, and Karr’s intent was to frighten them, according to court records.

Officers investigating the incident found a bullet hole in the side of the home, court records state.

The caliber of the firearm was unknown, according to court records. It was not described further nor was there a detailed narrative about how investigators think the attack was carried out.

A warrant for Karr’s arrest was issued July 1 and he was arrested Tuesday, court records state. He made his initial appearance on Wednesday and his next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Karr was still in custody, held on a $10,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website and court records. He also had another $4,000 in bonds from unrelated cases.