Davenport man accused of shooting at occupied car in May

A Davenport man ambushed a motorist in May, shooting at her after she drove past where he was hiding behind a tree.

Tamier Mitchell, 18, faces charges of going armed with intent and of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records. Mitchell and the victim know each other and do not get along, according to court records.

The attack happened at 11:04 a.m., May 10, in the area of 7200 Jebens Ave., Davenport, court records state. A security camera captured footage.

Mitchell allegedly hid behind a tree and waited for the victim to drive by, according to court records. When she did so, he ran from behind the tree, pointed a gun at the victim’s vehicle and shot at her before fleeing.

In the video, the pistol’s slide can be seen moving, court records state. Gas and smoke can be seen coming from the pistol.

When police officers reached the area, they found a .22-caliber shell casing in the area where Mitchell was standing.

When interviewed by the police the victim said she feared for her life during the shooting, court records state. She also identified Mitchell as the gunman.

Mitchell has a juvenile conviction for second-degree arson, a felony, according to court records.

Mitchell was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging him in relation to the May 10 shooting.

He was still in custody on Tuesday, held on a $5,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His first court appearance was Monday, and his next is scheduled for June 16, court records state.

