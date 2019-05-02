A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he smacked a toddler n the face with an open hand.
Skylar Blu Gardner, 30, faces one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Online jail records show he posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.
He has a preliminary hearing May 17.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to a call about an assault of a 15-month-old the previous day at Gardner’s home in the 5200 block of Candlelight Drive, according to an arrest affidavit.
The toddler was under Gardner’s supervision.
Gardner allegedly smacked the toddler with an open hand on the face. The toddler suffered a large, red handprint visible on the right side of the head.
Gardner admitted to “accidentally kicking” the toddler's face when he supposedly fell off the top of the kitchen table, according to the affidavit.
The toddler was not strapped into a high chair or otherwise secured, and Gardner did not seek or administer medical treatment for the toddler, according to the affidavit.