A 76-year-old Davenport man was arrested early Wednesday after police say he stabbed his son in the chest with a knife late Tuesday night.
Leo J. Condon faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and domestic abuse assault display or use a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Davenport police were called around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Cedar Street, where Condon and his 53-year-old son live.
Police say Condon stabbed his son in the chest with a straight blade knife, which caused life-threatening injuries that required emergency surgery.
Condon's son was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Bond was set Wednesday at $50,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing June 29.
Condon had a knife when officers arrived at the home, according to police.