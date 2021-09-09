 Skip to main content
Davenport man accused of stealing child's dirty underwear pleads not guilty
topical alert top story

A Davenport man arrested in August for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a child's dirty underwear entered a plea of not guilty in a written arraignment filed Wednesday. 

Brock Joseph Beert, 30, was arrested on August 12 after he allegedly broke into the home and was found by a juvenile on the couch with the child's underwear. He was confronted and left out the back door, according to court documents. He was sitting on a fence when police arrived.

Beert has been charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Beert was arrested for a different burglary earlier this year, on March 1, after he broke into a house by kicking down the garage door and stole various items. He pleaded guilty in July and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for October 8.

Along with filing the not guilty plea for August's burglary, Beert demanded his right to a speedy trial in the written arraignment.

Beert
