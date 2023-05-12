A Davenport man is accused of striking a child with a coat hangar.

Nicholas Shawn McDowell II was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony count of child endangerment with bodily injury. He also faces a felony charge of parole violation and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Officers were called at 6:21 p.m. Thursday to an apartment at 702 W. 63rd St., Davenport. The resident told police McDowell was angry, because the child damaged his game console. The resident said McDowell punched a hole in a door in the apartment, then struck the child.

The report did not state the age of the child.

The police said they observed "marks on the child's back."

McDowell is in the Scott County Jail.