A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a female employee of a Davenport convenience store with a stun gun and tried to assault a second female employee with the same device Sunday night.
Jacob Mitchell, 27, last known address in the 1600 block of Ripley Street, faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He is expected to appear in court this morning via video arraignment.
At 9:16 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the Kiwik Shop, 303 W. Locust St., for a report of an employee who had been assaulted by a man.
Police say in arrest affidavits filed Monday in Scott County Court that Mitchell had a stun gun and used it on a female employee “with the intent to cause serious injury.
He tried to use the same device on another female employee but she was able to get away.
Mitchell does not have a permit or legal authority to possess or carry the stun gun, according to the affidavits.
While investigating the incident, officers learned of a physical domestic incident that occurred earlier.
Police say Mitchell struck a woman in the face and head multiple times. The woman suffered a cut to the inside of her mouth and bruising around her right knee.
Mitchell also intentionally knocked over a flat street TV, damaging it, according to the affidavits.
The "involved parties" had walked to the Kwik Shop to call police, according to the affidavits.
