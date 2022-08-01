Davenport man accused of sword attack

A man used a sword to injure another person early Monday in Davenport, according to authorities.

Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent, according to Scott County court records.

The attack happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of North Fairmont Street, according to court records. Paredes, 25, Davenport, intentionally used the sword to wound the victim, leaving lacerations on the back of his head and on his arms.

Court records state at least one witness saw Paredes wielding the sword and chasing the person out of a residence.

The condition of the wounded person, as well as further identifying information for him, was not provided in the court records.

Paredes was in custody Monday afternoon, held on a $10,000 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His first court appearance was later Monday morning, and his next is scheduled for Aug. 11, court records state.