Davenport man accused of vehicular homicide pleads not guilty
Davenport man accused of vehicular homicide pleads not guilty

  Updated
A man accused of killing a cyclist with his car in Davenport pleaded not guilty in an arraignment filed Thursday and demanded his right to a speedy trial.

Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 33, allegedly hit and killed 40-year-old Alex Marietta when Hunt ran a red light on Kimberly Road on June 3.

Hunt fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony.

Additional charges were filed against Hunt in early July. He is also now charged with operating while intoxicated-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Hunt has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and he has a bond review hearing scheduled for July 27. 

+5 Alex Marietta memorial
Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr.

Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr. 
