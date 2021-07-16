Davenport man accused of vehicular homicide pleads not guilty

A man accused of killing a cyclist with his car in Davenport pleaded not guilty in an arraignment filed Thursday and demanded his right to a speedy trial.
Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 33, allegedly hit and killed 40-year-old Alex Marietta when Hunt ran a red light on Kimberly Road on June 3.
Hunt fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony.
Additional charges were filed against Hunt in early July. He is also now charged with operating while intoxicated-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Hunt has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and he has a bond review hearing scheduled for July 27.
Emily Andersen
