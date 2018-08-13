A Davenport man acquitted last year in the death of an 18-year-old was arrested Sunday after police say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his car.
Jonathan Jay Behan, 19, last known address in the 400 block of Westerfield Road, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:43 p.m. on one count of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
He was released about an hour later after posting $1,600 through a bail bond company. Behan waived his right to a preliminary hearing and filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday.
At 11:20 a.m. Sunday, a conservation park ranger was running radar near Pride Lake in Scott County when he observed a SUV driving 51 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The ranger pulled over the vehicle near Buffalo Bill Shelter and made contact with Behan, the driver and sole occupant, according to the arrest affidavit.
The ranger could smell marijuana and cigarettes and saw an ash tray and center console cup holder that was full of ashes, a burnt greenish leafy material, and cigarette butts, according to the arrest affidavit.
The ranger, who also spotted several clear plastic bags that contained a leafy green material inside the center console arm rest, was then notified by dispatch that Behan’s license is suspended, according to the affidavit. The ranger dispatched a deputy to assist.
At one point, Behan admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle, as well as a bong under the seat, according to the affidavit.
A search of the vehicle turned up five clear plastic bags, three of which contained a leafy green substance; a clear plastic case with a small amount of a leafy green substance inside; a bong; two packages of cigarillos used to smoke marijuana; one capsule of marijuana wax; and two empty packages that were used for marijuana wax, according to the arrest affidavit.
He also had a vape pen used to smoke marijuana, according to the arrest affidavit.
In June 2016, Behan was charged in the death of Aaron Cotton, 18, of Davenport.
Prosecutors say he and a friend had driven to the parking lot of a Davenport school to meet Cotton and buy marijuana from him.
Cotton was standing on the running board of Behan's Ford F150 pickup when Behan started to pull away. Cotton clung to the side of the truck as Behan drove; he separated from the truck in the 2100 block of West 58th Street and suffered fatal head injuries, prosecutors said.
Behan's first trial in May 2017 ended in a mistrial. He was acquitted at his second trial in July 2017.