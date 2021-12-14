Davenport man acquitted of vehicular homicide, convicted of leaving scene of accident in hit-and-run case

Fowler said the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Blackwood hit Johnson and knew he hit Johnson, but the State didn't prove Blackwood knew Johnson was under his car when he continued driving. DeVine argued in the trial that Blackwood should have looked under his car after the crash, but Fowler said not looking under his car doesn't meet the qualification for recklessness, but is merely negligence.

Fowler did find Blackwood guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Fowler said Blackwood's testimony that he didn't know he had hit a person was difficult to believe, based on evidence that Johnson had likely been carried on the hood of Blackwood's car for at least three seconds.

Even if Blackwood hadn't known he hit a person initially, Fowler said Blackwood was legally required to report to law enforcement as soon as he suspected he may have been involved in the crash. Blackwood testified in the trial that the morning after the crash he saw news of a hit-and-run and suspected he might have been involved. Blackwood did not reach out to police immediately, but first called a lawyer.

"This was indeed a horrible, horrible tragedy," Fowler said.

Blackwood is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. He faces up to 5 years in prison for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

