A Davenport man is accused of burglarizing the home of a person who has a no contact order filed against him, stealing a firearm and taking the victim’s phone as they were talking to 911 dispatch, police said.

Michael Jason Joyner Jr., 25, of the 100 block of West 35th Street, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. While first-degree burglary is a forcible felony under Iowa law, there is no mandatory minimum sentence.

Joyner also is charged with possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and obstruction of emergency communications, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Mark Rappel, at 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of Rockingham Road to investigate a report of a disturbance.

During the investigation officers learned that Joyner went onto the property despite having a no contact order filed against him ordering him to stay off the protected party’s property, stay away from the victim, and do not contact the victim in any manner.

Joyner entered the house by climbing through a window on the north side of the residence.

Once inside Joyner began rifling through the kitchen drawers where he found and took a firearm. As someone with an order of protection filed against him, Joyner is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Joyner then took the cell phone of the victim while they were on the phone with Scott County Emergency Communications.

During a first appearance on the charges held Sunday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Feb. 15.

Joyner was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $26,000, cash or surety.

According to Scott County District Court records and police affidavits, the no contact order against Joyner was served on Dec. 15, 2022.

Joyner is awaiting trial in Scott County District Court on one count of domestic abuse assault and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. The domestic assault charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one years, while the criminal mischief charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed in that case by Davenport Police Officer Michael Hogan, at 9:21 p.m. August 29, 2022, officers were sent to an apartment in the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Joyner and the victim have two children together. Joyner pinned the victim to the ground, pulled her hair, and grabbed her throat and face while causing visible injuries to her neck and face.

Joyner violated a domestic abuse protective order by going to the victim’s apartment. Joyner also intentionally damaged the woman’s cell phone.

A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled to be held Wednesday in Scott County District Court.