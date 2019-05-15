An investigation into two small children who fell out of a second-story window has led to the arrest of a Davenport man and woman.
Daria Imani Marion, 24, and Desmond Mardell Grasker, 26, were booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix drug stamp.
Online jail records show they both are being held on a $20,000 bond.
Davenport police opened an investigation on May 6 after two small children fell out of a second-story bedroom window at Marion and Grasker's home in the 1500 block of West 8th Street, according to arrest affidavits released Wednesday.
One of the children, a 3-year-old girl, suffered a broken femur and a concussion. The second child, 2, had bumps and bruises.
A search warrant was executed and police found 109.25 grams, or about a quarter-pound, of marijuana in a plastic bag in a shoe box that was on the floor inside the open door of the furnace room.
A digital scale and a cup also were in the box.
The bag of marijuana was in reach of the two children “in their normal movements throughout the day,” according to the affidavit.
Marion is the biological mother of the children and Grasker is the biological father of one of the children and is a caretaker of the second child.
The neglect charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the drug charges are both a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.