Davenport man arrested after car chase, crash, Sunday night

A Davenport man was arrested Sunday night after reportedly attempting to elude police officers at 140 mph on U.S. 61, a 65 mph zone.

The chase ended when the driver, Mark Howard, 31, lost control of the vehicle and rolled off the roadway after exiting U.S. 61 at exit 125. According to court documents, a passenger in the vehicle sustained a broken neck from the crash.

Police were trying to pull Howard's vehicle over because he was driving 92 mph in the 65 mph zone, and he allegedly sped up and weaved between cars to try to escape.

Howard was pulled from his vehicle after the crash. He reportedly refused to exit the vehicle when asked by police. Court documents state he smelled of alcohol and marijuana, and he admitted to drinking a bottle of liquor and smoking one marijuana blunt.

He refused a standardized field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test, and a blood draw was completed.

Howard's driver's license was found to have been suspended as of Aug. 2013.

He was charged with eluding, serious injury by vehicle, and operating while under the influence. He waived his preliminary hearing, and his next court date is set for Mar. 4.

