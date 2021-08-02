Davenport man arrested after car chase with Iowa State Patrol

A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday morning after a car chase with Iowa State Patrol ended when the man drove into a chain link fence.

Ronald Lester Hanchett Jr., 30, has been charged with two counts of eluding and one count each of third-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. He's also been charged with 12 traffic- and drug-related misdemeanors.

According to court documents, a Bettendorf police officer tried to pull Hanchett over around 10 p.m. Saturday for a broken brake light on the blue Jeep he was driving. Hanchett fled the traffic stop and the Bettendorf officer did not pursue.

An Iowa State Patrol officer saw Hanchett fail to obey a traffic control device about 15 minutes later in Davenport. The patrol officer attempted a traffic stop and gave chase when Hanchett didn't pull over.

Hanchett reportedly drove into a chain link fence on Division and West 9th Street, Davenport, and tried to run on foot. The patrol officer caught him with help from Davenport police officers. Hanchett had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Officers found drug paraphernalia in the Jeep, along with a small amount of marijuana, court documents state.

Hanchett was sent to Genesis Medical Center because he'd complained of difficulty breathing. After being cleared at the hospital he was transported to the Scott County Jail where he is currently being held on cash-only bonds totaling $35,000 and a $5,000 secured bond.

