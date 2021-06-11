 Skip to main content
Davenport man arrested after car chase with Iowa State Patrol
A Davenport man was arrested Friday after driving off from a traffic stop and being chased by Iowa State Patrol officers.

Jeffrey Devion Scott, 33, was reportedly driving a silver Chevy sedan when Scott County deputies tried to pull him over, court documents state. A pursuit ensued, and Iowa State Patrol officers got involved. 

Scott allegedly reached speeds of up to 25 mph over the speed limit, and was eventually stopped "using legal intervention," according to court documents. Scott fled on foot, but was tackled by a patrol officer. 

Police said Scott dropped a loaded gun — later determined to be stolen from Cedar Rapids — and had 27.85 grams of marijuana and $8,882 on him.

Scott was charged with eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and  interference with weapon, all felonies, as well as multiple misdemeanors. 

He is being held in the Scott County jail on a $17,000 bond. 

