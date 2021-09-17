Davenport man arrested after chase in stolen car pleads not guilty

Jones allegedly punched the victim several times in the face, told the victim to get out of the SUV, then continued punching him until the victim ran away. When police arrived, at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the victim had a visible laceration, swelling and fresh blood dripping from his left eyebrow area. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and doctors said he needed several stitches and would have a permanent scar near his eye. He also had a possible broken nose.

Davenport police pursued the SUV, but the chase was taken over by the Iowa State Patrol. Jones was reportedly driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and crashed into a utility pole. He tried to run away but was arrested and taken to Genesis East for treatment of minor injuries. He was later transported to Scott County Jail.

The crash reportedly caused more than $40,000 in damage between the SUV and the utility pole.