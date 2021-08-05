Davenport man arrested after chase in stolen SUV

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a man, stealing his car and fleeing from the police.

Hunter Robert Jones IV, 25, was charged with four felonies—first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree eluding and second-degree theft, and three misdemeanors—disobeyed traffic device, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, Jones assaulted the owner of an SUV and drove away in the car. The victim told Davenport Police Jones got into the SUV in the Walmart parking lot off West Kimberly Road, and demanded money. Jones told the victim he had a gun and ordered him to drive toward West Kimberly Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Jones allegedly punched the victim several times in the face, told the victim to get out of the SUV, then continued punching him until the victim ran away. When police arrived, at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the victim had a visible laceration, swelling and fresh blood dripping from his left eyebrow area. He was taken to Genesis East and doctors said he needed several stitches and would have a permanent scar near his eye. He also had a possible broken nose.