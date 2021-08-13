 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man arrested after high speed chase in Bettendorf and Davenport
0 Comments
topical alert

Davenport man arrested after high speed chase in Bettendorf and Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0
Kai Heyninck.jpg

A Davenport man was arrested early Friday morning after reportedly leading Bettendorf police on a high-speed chase.

Bettendorf police attempted to pull over Kai Nathaniel Heyninck, 22, around 1 a.m. for speeding, according to court documents. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Police allege Heyninck didn't stop for the emergency lights and sirens, and actively eluded officers by running red lights and stop signs and traveling at speeds close to 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. After crossing onto the wrong side of the road, he reportedly turned his lights off and sped up to over 100 mph. 

Bettendorf police chief Keith Kimball said officers stopped chasing Heyninck with lights, but they had an unmarked car follow him from a distance trying to get a license plate. Heyninck continued driving recklessly through rural Scott County and eventually Iowa State patrol and other police departments got involved.

Kimball said the decision to chase someone driving recklessly depends on how much of a danger officers believe the person to be, which can be determined both by how the driver is acting and how many other people are on the roads. Early in the morning there isn't too much traffic, so Kimball said they tend to be more willing to give chase during those hours.

Heyninck's tires were eventually flattened using stop sticks, Kimball said. He said the stop sticks were placed by either the Iowa State Patrol or the Davenport Police department, and Heyninck was stopped near Locust and Wisconsin streets in Davenport.

Heyninck was checked into the Scott County jail close to 3 a.m., where he's held on a $2,000 bond. He's been charged with two counts of disobeyed traffic device and once count each of eluding, reckless driving, speeding and driving without lights when required, all misdemeanors. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Venice tests the 'Violin of Noah'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News