Davenport man arrested after high speed chase in Bettendorf and Davenport

A Davenport man was arrested early Friday morning after reportedly leading Bettendorf police on a high-speed chase.

Bettendorf police attempted to pull over Kai Nathaniel Heyninck, 22, around 1 a.m. for speeding, according to court documents.

Police allege Heyninck didn't stop for the emergency lights and sirens, and actively eluded officers by running red lights and stop signs and traveling at speeds close to 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. After crossing onto the wrong side of the road, he reportedly turned his lights off and sped up to over 100 mph.

Bettendorf police chief Keith Kimball said officers stopped chasing Heyninck with lights, but they had an unmarked car follow him from a distance trying to get a license plate. Heyninck continued driving recklessly through rural Scott County and eventually Iowa State patrol and other police departments got involved.

Kimball said the decision to chase someone driving recklessly depends on how much of a danger officers believe the person to be, which can be determined both by how the driver is acting and how many other people are on the roads. Early in the morning there isn't too much traffic, so Kimball said they tend to be more willing to give chase during those hours.