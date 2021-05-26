Davenport man arrested after kicking police repeatedly while in squad car

A Davenport man was arrested on drug and theft charges Tuesday and later charged with assault on a police officer after reportedly kicking an officer from the back of the squad car.

Michael David Allen Crowe, 42, was approached by Davenport police because the car he was in matched the description of a car involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the area, court documents state.

The car, a blue Honda Civic with no license plates, was parked in a vacant parking lot. When police approached, Crowe reportedly got out of the car and told them he'd been sleeping. Officers saw a glass meth pipe in the front seat of the car, but Crowe insisted it belonged to a friend.

After struggling with police and trying to escape, Crowe was arrested and put in the back of the squad car with handcuffs on, according to court documents. An officer read him his Miranda rights and began questioning him about the catalytic converter thefts. Crowe laid down in the back seat and kicked the officer multiple times in the shoulder, head and chest.

Officers removed Crowe from the squad car and forced him to the ground, court documents state. He tried to stand and run away, and he continued to fight, kick and struggle until more officers arrived to help.