Davenport man arrested after report of gunfire on Farnam Street

A Davenport man faces a felony gun charge after a report of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police were called at 4:11 a.m., Sunday, May 1 to the 1200 block of Farnam Street for a report of shots fired.

A witness alleged Kareef Leachman, 32, shot several rounds while in the back of the house, according to court documents. No one was injured and there was no damage reported. Leachman possessed a 9 mm gun. Five shell casings were recovered.

He's charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony and reckless discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. He is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

Leachman had a previous felony conviction in Illinois, according to court documents.

