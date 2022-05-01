 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport man arrested after report of gunfire on Farnam Street

  • 0

A Davenport man faces a felony gun charge after a report of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police were called at 4:11 a.m., Sunday, May 1 to the 1200 block of Farnam Street for a report of shots fired.

A witness alleged Kareef Leachman, 32, shot several rounds while in the back of the house, according to court documents. No one was injured and there was no damage reported. Leachman possessed a 9 mm gun. Five shell casings were recovered.

He's charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony and reckless discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. He is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

Leachman had a previous felony conviction in Illinois, according to court documents.

Kareef Leachman

Kareef Leachman

 CONTRIBUTED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Leah Marlene relives childhood memory of being called to music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News