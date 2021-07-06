Davenport man arrested and charged with arson

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree arson in relation to a house fire in May.

Zachariah Eli Arrington, 36, allegedly set fire to the back porch of a multi-family residence on the 1600 block of W. 17th Street, Davenport according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department.

Davenport police arrived at the scene first and removed a burning lawn mower from the porch and extinguished the fire. Fire crews removed the smoke from the residence and checked for more fire.

There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries reported. The porch sustained moderate damage. Arrington does not live in the structure where he set the fire, court documents state.

Arrington's next court date is scheduled for July 22.

