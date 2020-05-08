Davenport man arrested, charged in April murder

×
A Davenport man was arrested Friday and charged with the April murder of a Wisconsin man.
Princesun Murphy, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon.
Murphy is accused of shooting and killing Jabari M. Scurlock in the early morning hours of April 9. The 40-year-old was found by police on the sidewalk on the 900 block of Marquette Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Murphy is being held in the Scott County Jail.
Tom Loewy
