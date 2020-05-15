Davenport man arrested, charged with selling LSD, marijuana

A Davenport man is facing drug peddling charges after police said they seized LSD and marijuana from his home Thursday.
Anthony Thomas Tucker, 22, of the 2300 block of North Nevada Street, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver LSD. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Tucker also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, as well as two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a five year prison sentence.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Emily Rasche, the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau searched Tucker’s home at 3:08 p.m. Thursday.
Throughout the house, officers seized 44 hits of LSD on blotter paper, 6.4 grams of shrooms, seven THC cartridges at 1 gram each, three separate pieces of THC wax ready for sale totaling 3.9 grams, 14 containers of THC wax ready for sale at 1 gram each, an additional 269.85 grams of THC wax and 45.2 grams of marijuana.
Officers also seized a .22-caliber rifle, a digital scale and packaging materials.
Tucker was booked into the Scott County Jail, but was released after posting 10 percent of a $41,000 bond through a bonding company.
Tucker will make a first appearance on the charges Monday in Scott County District Court, according to the bonding company's court documents.
