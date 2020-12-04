Davenport man arrested, faces meth trafficking charges

Davenport police have arrested a former Clinton County man on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass, 28, of 706 E. 29th St., Davenport, who has drug, burglary, theft, and forgery convictions in Clinton County, was arrested Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Seth Farley, at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police searched the home where McNulty-Snodgrass has been residing.

Officers said they seized 262.15 grams, more than half a pound, of methamphetamine that was packaged to sell. The common dose of meth is about one-tenth of a gram.

Police also located two guns in the living room of the home, which were seized, along with $5,824 in cash, and several hundred fake prescription pain pills suspected of being fentanyl. They also found digital scales, packaging materials and cutting agents.

There were three children in the home, police said.

McNulty-Snodgrass is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.