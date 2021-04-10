Davenport man arrested for allegedly peddling crack cocaine

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a Davenport man for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Lamarcus Lamar Everett, 29, is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine base, or crack cocaine.

Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by agents with QCMEG, on March 4 at 6:52 p.m., Everett delivered 1.26 grams of crack cocaine to a police officer working undercover. The package of drugs was sold for $100.

On March 25 at 2.52 p.m. Everett sold .83 of a gram of crack cocaine to an undercover police officer for $100.

On Thursday, MEG agents along with members of the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, served a search warrant on Everett in the 5800 block of Elmore Avenue. Agents then seized another 2.45 grams of crack, $1,845 in cash, packing material and a scale.

Everett was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:32 p.m. Thursday. He was released at 3 p.m. Friday after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.

