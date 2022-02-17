Davenport man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

A 70-year-old Davenport man was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges of possessing child pornography, Davenport police said.

Anthony Jerome Valle Sr. is charged in Scott County District Court with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer. A. J. Poirier, an investigation was initiated Feb. 8, into suspected images of child pornography that were transmitted over the internet on Dec. 21, 2020.

The investigation determined that Valle was in possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in prohibited sexual acts, child pornography, on a computer that Valle claimed belonged to him. Valle told police he was the primary user of the computer that contained child pornography images. There were 167 images of child pornography identified that included 73 separate minors.

The child pornography content recovered equals up to 73 counts of violating Iowa code 728.12(3), Poirier said in his arrest affidavit.

Valle was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:17 a.m. He was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Valle will make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court.

