A Davenport man has been arrested for allegedly possessing images on his cell phone that depict minors engaged in sex acts.
Dustin Kenneth William McKittrick, 24, of 2104 N. Ohio Ave., is charged with two counts of possession of depiction of a minor in a sex act.
The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer A. J. Poirier, McKittrick had two separate images of different minors engaged in “prohibited sexual acts.”
Scott County District Court Judge Stuart Werling signed the warrant for McKittrick’s arrest on Sept. 25.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested McKittrick on Friday. McKittrick was released from the Scott County Jail after posting a $4,000 cash-only bond.