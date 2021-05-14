 Skip to main content
Davenport man arrested for groping strangers in the street
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday evening for assaulting four people walking from their residences on the 500 block of West Locust Street, Davenport.

Kejuan Tye-Rique Davis, 18, assaulted four strangers on four separate occasions by grabbing their buttocks, court documents state.

Davis reportedly followed each of the victims as they walked from their residences. He asked their names and asked for their social media information, according to court documents. 

He allegedly asked one victim to take him back to her room.

Davis has been charged with four counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail on an $8,000 bond.

