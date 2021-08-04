Davenport man arrested for gun charges

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday for gun charges after police responded to a report of a suicidal person.

Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. 4th Street for the suicidal person at 11:55 p.m. on July 29, according to the arrest affidavit. When they entered the apartment building, they saw Paul Antonio Deon Parrow, 37, walk out of an apartment holding a gun.

Parrow pointed the gun at one of the officers, then retreated back into the apartment. The affidavit does not state whether Parrow was the suicidal person the officers were looking for.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the apartment and found the gun, but did not find Parrow. A warrant was put out for his arrest, with a cash-only bond of $150,000. He was arrested Tuesday and after his initial appearance the bond was reduced to a $7,500 cash-only bond and a $5,000 secured bond.

Parrow is currently being held in the Scott County Jail. He's been charged with third-degree possession, OWI, drug tax stamp and driving while license denied or revoked, all misdemeanors. He's also been charged with interference with weapon, assault on a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm, all felonies. Parrow has a prior felony conviction from October 2007.

