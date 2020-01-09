Davenport man arrested for inappropriately touching girl

A 31-year-old Davenport man is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.
James Dean Dennis, of 509 E. 13th St., is charged with one count each of indecent contact with a child and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse.
Each charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Jonathon Douglas, officers were sent to an address on Western Avenue on Aug. 12 to investigate a reported sexual assault.
At about 3:30 p.m. the victim was bent over getting a bottle of water when Dennis inappropriately touched her.
A short time later, the victim was watching television when Dennis reached over and groped her.
The girl fled to a bedroom for safety.
Dennis was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released Wednesday after posting 10% of a $4,000 bond through a bonding company.
A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Scott County District Court.