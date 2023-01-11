Davenport man arrested for making at least 48 false 911 calls, threatening first responders and police

A Davenport man with a history of misusing 911 was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making at least 48 false calls to the Scott Emergency Communications Center from November to January, and threatening to beat up first responders and shoot police, Davenport Police said.

John David Field, 39, is charged with four counts of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. He also is charged with one count of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Field also is charged with 48 counts of false report-911 call for making calls to 911 without a legitimate purpose. That charge is a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver, on Nov. 28, 2022, Field called 911. It was one of nine calls Field made to 911 during Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

When the operator told Field that Scott Emergency Communications command would be contacting him, Field said he would kill them first.

On Dec. 11, Field called 911 and asked the operator whether she liked being sexually abused. He then threatened to shoot people and threatened to harm police officers because he claimed they abused him.

On Dec. 12, Field called 911 and when asked if there was an emergency, he stated there was no emergency and proceeded to tell the operator that he would beat up any responders.

On Dec. 21, field called 911 and asked to speak with a sergeant. He was advised by the operator that there was no sergeant but he could speak with a supervisor. After demanding so speak with a supervisor, Field hung up when he was placed on hold. On call back he was transferred to shift supervisor Pat Shorter. Field told Shorter that if police entered his home again he would shoot them.

On Jan. 6, Field called 911 and told the operator that, “You guys already broke in. If I’m going to shoot the {expletive} he better be straight.”

Field made at least 48 911 calls to the Scott Emergency Communications Center from November to January without a legitimate purpose.

Field has two convictions for false report-911 in 2018, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.

Field was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $22,000. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday morning in Scott County District Court.