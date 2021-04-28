Davenport man arrested for murder of girlfriend

A Davenport man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Davenport Police announced in a news release Wednesday.

Sylvis Brandon Nelson, 35, has been charged with first degree murder. His girlfriend, Cobrianda Anderson, 34, was dead by the time police, fire and EMS crews arrived on Mar. 24 in response to a medical call to the 1900 block of W. 1st Street.

Nelson reportedly told police Anderson had suffered an asthma attack. According to court documents, Anderson's injuries weren't consistent with an asthma attack, so an autopsy was performed and the cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blunt force head injuries.

Nelson is currently being held in the Scott County Jail with no bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.