Davenport man arrested for possessing child pornography

A cyber tip out of Arkansas in 2020 has led to the arrest of a Davenport man for receiving child pornography from a Boone County, Ark., man who eventually was sentenced to more than 400 years in prison on child pornography-related charges, Davenport Police said.

John Lee Tigges, 67, is charged with six counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense.

Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, Tigges “knowingly possessed a visual medium depicting a minor, engaged in a prohibited sexual act or simulation thereof. The defendant in a post-Miranda interview admitted to receiving said content.”

According to the search warrant filed in Scott County District Court by Obert, the investigation into Tigges began when on April 1, 2020, Arkansas State Police received a CyberTip about a possible child exploitation case in Boone County.

According to Boone County Circuit Court electronic records and Obert’s search warrant, a tip was made by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led to the arrest of Ryan Steven Warren, of Omaha, Ark.

Warren was arrested on multiple child sex crime-related charges including rape, computer exploitation of a child, second-degree sexual assault, and distributing matter depicting child sex.

In total, Warren, 44, was convicted by a Boone County Jury of 33 counts relating to the production and dissemination of child pornography, On May 26, 2021, Warren was sentenced to 405 years in prison, as each of the sentences on each of the charges is to run consecutive to one another, or back-to-back.

In disseminating the child pornography, Warren stated he was sharing pictures of a 13-year-old girl, according to the search warrant.

Authorities searched the conversations Warren had on Google Hangouts. Included was the account belonging to Tigges. One of the images shared is of an adult male having sex with a pre-pubescent female. There were other images of the 13-year-old victim, according to the search warrant.

The images were shared March 30-31, 2020, according to the search warrant.

Arkansas State Police served a subpoena to Google for the account information belonging to the gmail account used by Tigges. A subpoena also was served to CenturyLink to provide the IP address from March 11, 2020, through April 2, 2020. The address came back to Tigges and his Davenport home.

At 7 a.m. on May 14, 2020, Davenport police served a search warrant at Tigges’ home. Multiple electronic devices including a Kodak camera, HP laptop computer, several iPads, a Toshiba disk drive, several iPhones, a Dell Inspiron computer tower and an HP laptop, among other items, were seized for the investigation.

According to Obert’s search warrant, Tigges went to the police station voluntarily while the search of his home was occurring. He admitted to receiving child pornography on the Dell Inspiron computer tower, and that there may be 10 images that would be considered child pornography. According to the search warrant, Tigges said he never committed a sex abuse act and that he was strictly talking fantasy.

The devices then had to be inspected for the presence of child pornography.

A warrant for Tigges’ arrest was issued Jan. 31, 2022, signed by Scott County District Associate Judge Christine Dalton.

Tigges was arrested Wednesday and was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:43 p.m. He was released at 3:53 p.m. after posting 10% of a $12,000 bond through a bonding company.

Scott County District Court electronic records did not indicate Wednesday when Tigges is due in court for a first appearance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.