Davenport man arrested for robbing Davenport credit union now charged with robbing Rock Island bank

Rock Island Police have issued an arrest warrant in a bank robbery investigation against a 29-year-old Davenport man who was arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union on Wednesday in Davenport.
Zachary Aaron Cahill, who is on probation in Scott County until 2023 for first-degree theft convictions, is charged in Rock Island County with robbing the U.S. Bank branch, 3411 18th Ave., at about 3 p.m. on June 18.
Cahill is charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. He also is charged with one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years. His bond in Rock Island County is set at $200,000, or 10%.
Cahill was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by officers with the Davenport and Rock Island Police departments and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI.
In Scott County, Cahill is charged with one count of second-degree robbery for his role in robbing the I.H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union on Wednesday. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Police were called to the credit union, 2102 E. Kimberly Road, at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a robbery.
According to police, Cahill walked into the credit union, implied that he was armed and demanded the teller give him money. Cahill fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money. However, officers were onto Cahill early in the investigation.
Cahill also is charged with first-degree theft for stealing a delivery truck from the Hilltop Groceries and Spirits store, 1312 N. Harrison St., at 9:45 a.m. on June 9. That charge also is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
He is to be arraigned on the robbery and theft charges July 22 in Scott County District Court.
Cahill also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on a Davenport charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and a warrant out of Bettendorf for possession of a controlled substance-second.
Cahill also is wanted in Rock Island County on three counts of failure to return from furlough, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
He also is serving two years on probation in Rock Island County on convictions of use of a forged credit or debit card, a Class 4 felony for which he could have been sentenced to prison from one to three years, and a conviction for theft less than $500, a Class A misdemeanor for which he could have been sentenced to up to one year in the Rock Island County Jail.
Cahill also has been wanted since April 8 for violating his probation on the first-degree theft charges in Scott County.
In those cases, Cahill stole a GMC van with a trailer and its contents, and on another date stole an Audi. Both of those thefts occurred in 2018.
Cahill pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and in April of 2019 was sentenced to four years on supervised probation. He has violated that probation several times.
Cahill was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $220,000, and cash or surety bonds totaling $54,000.