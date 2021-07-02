Davenport man arrested for robbing Davenport credit union now charged with robbing Rock Island bank

According to police, Cahill walked into the credit union, implied that he was armed and demanded the teller give him money. Cahill fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money. However, officers were onto Cahill early in the investigation.

Cahill also is charged with first-degree theft for stealing a delivery truck from the Hilltop Groceries and Spirits store, 1312 N. Harrison St., at 9:45 a.m. on June 9. That charge also is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He is to be arraigned on the robbery and theft charges July 22 in Scott County District Court.

Cahill also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on a Davenport charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and a warrant out of Bettendorf for possession of a controlled substance-second.

Cahill also is wanted in Rock Island County on three counts of failure to return from furlough, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.