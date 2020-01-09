Davenport man arrested for selling crack cocaine and possessing firearms as felon

A Davenport man with a felony record has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with crack cocaine and two firearms during a narcotics investigation.
Jermaine Alexander Lee, 42, of 817 E. 14th St., is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence.
Lee also is facing one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Chris Carter, the department’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at Lee’s residence Wednesday.
During the search they seized 29 grams of crack cocaine and two pistols, a 9mm Glock 17, and a Ruger 9mm that the National Crime Information Center showed as being stolen out of Muscatine.
You have free articles remaining.
Lee was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
Federal authorities could take over the case and charge him with drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Lee allegedly was selling drugs while in possession of a firearm, which would draw a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. That charge carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutively to any sentence on other drug or weapons charges. Also, it is up to Lee’s attorney to prove that the gun in his possession was not being used to further his drug crime.
Lee already is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm in that he is a convicted felon. In the federal system, the charge of being a felon on possession of a firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
There is no parole in the federal system.
A preliminary hearing in Lee’s case is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Scott County District Court.