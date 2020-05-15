Davenport man arrested for selling heroin, marijuana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Davenport man is facing drug peddling charges after police seized LSD and marijuana from his home Thursday.

Anthony Thomas Tucker, 22, of the 2300 block of North Nevada Street, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver LSD. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Tucker also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, as well as two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a five year prison sentence.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Emily Rasche, the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau searched Tucker’s home at 3:08 p.m. Thursday.

Throughout the house, officers seized 44 hits of LSD on blotter paper, 6.4 grams of shrooms, seven THC cartridges at 1 gram each, three separate pieces of THC wax ready for sale totaling 3.9 grams, 14 containers of THC wax ready for sale at 1 gram each, an additional 269.85 grams of THC wax and 45.2 grams of marijuana.

Officers also seized a .22-caliber rifle, a digital scale and packaging materials.