Davenport man arrested for selling meth to undercover MEG agent

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Davenport man Tuesday for allegedly selling more than 7 grams of meth to an undercover agent with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group in June.
Ronald Laverne Hawk, 53, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Hawk also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by MEG agents, at 2:45 p.m. on June 6, agents met with Hawk at 1224 N. Perry St. in Davenport. Hawk delivered 7.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine to an undercover agent.
Police have said that the normal dose of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, meaning Hawk delivered enough meth for 71 doses.
Hawk was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday morning in Scott County District Court.
Hawk was taken into custody by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies after he appeared for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Rock Island County Circuit Court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. That charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years or a term on probation. In that case, Hawk was arrested on the charge Sept. 7 and released on his own recognizance. A trial in that case is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Circuit Court.