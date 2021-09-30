Davenport man arrested for sexual abuse of 12-year-old

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old in January.
Jason Richard Heider, 45, committed the sexual abuse on Jan. 18 while another person took pictures, according to the arrest affidavit. The affidavit doesn't name the second person.
Heider reportedly had text messages on his cell phone in which he talked about the sexual abuse, and discussed the other person being present.
A warrant was issued for Heider's arrest on Tuesday, and he was arrested by Davenport police Thursday afternoon. He is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.