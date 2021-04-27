Davenport man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

A Davenport man was arrested Monday for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

Darren Lamont Warren Sr., 49, is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

He was arrested after Davenport police officers received a complaint of sexual abuse to a child on Sunday, according to court documents.

The assault allegedly took place at a residence near 55th street and Linwood Avenue on Sunday.

Sexual abuse of a child under 12 is a class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

