Davenport man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

A Davenport man was arrested Monday for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
Darren Lamont Warren Sr., 49, is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
He was arrested after Davenport police officers received a complaint of sexual abuse to a child on Sunday, according to court documents.
The assault allegedly took place at a residence near 55th street and Linwood Avenue on Sunday.
Sexual abuse of a child under 12 is a class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Emily Andersen
