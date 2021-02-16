 Skip to main content
Davenport man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday for two charges of sexual abuse in the third degree. 

David Michael Woods, 48, allegedly committed sexual abuse against a 12-year-old, according to court documents.

The abuse reportedly happened multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021.

Woods was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. He was released at 6:26 p.m. after posting a $50,000 cash-only bond.  

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. 

