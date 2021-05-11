Davenport man arrested for sexual abuse of children in 2014

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing two children in 2014.

According to court documents, Sean Patrick Huffman, 43, assaulted sisters who were 7 and 14 at the time.

The assaults reportedly took place at a residence in Eldridge. Huffman was arrested by the Eldridge Police department.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony with a maximum prison term of 10 years.

Huffman is being held in the Scott County Jail.

