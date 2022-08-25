Davenport man arrested for sexually abusing what police described as 'multiple child victims'

A 35-year-old Davenport man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually abusing “multiple child victims,” Davenport Police said.

Travis John Paulsen is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Paulsen also is charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, which are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

Paulsen was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:27 a.m., according to Scott County Jail electronic records.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, police began investigating the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl victim on Feb. 1.

The abuse of one of the victims occurred between Sept. 15, 2021, and January 19, with the victim being 5 years old. During this time period, the affidavits state that Paulsen exposed himself to a girl who was 10 or 11 years old at the time.

During the period from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2022, the affidavits state Paulsen abused a girl who was about 8-10 years old at the time. The state crime lab found the child victim’s DNA on a sex toy in Paulsen’s possession.

Another victim was abused between Aug. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, according to the affidavits. The victim was between the ages of 8 and 9 years old when she was sexually abused by Paulsen, and he exposed himself to her.

Paulsen is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court where a judge will set bond and schedule either a preliminary hearing or, if Paulsen waives the preliminary hearing, schedule arraignment.

Scott County District Court electronic records did not indicate Thursday night if Paulsen is being represented by an attorney.

Paulsen was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.