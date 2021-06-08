Davenport man arrested for shooting at car at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

A Davenport man was arrested Monday for shooting at a car in the parking lot of Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on May 23.

Charles Hison Perdue, 23, was captured on video surveillance early in the morning at the bar, 2818 Brady St., Davenport, according to court documents. The video shows Perdue getting a gun from a white Mitsubishi Lancer and shooting at a silver Ford F-150 as it left the parking lot.

The two people in the Ford were uninjured, but the truck was damaged by the bullets.

Police found five spent shell casings at the scene.

Perdue has previous felony convictions in Illinois that prevent him from owning a gun.

He has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, all felonies.

He's being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond and has an arraignment July 1 at 11 a.m.

