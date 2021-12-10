 Skip to main content
Davenport man arrested for third-degree sexual abuse
A Davenport man was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting someone who was sleeping under the influence of a sleep aid medication.

Ryan Allen Joens, 21, committed the assault on Mar. 11, according to an arrest affidavit filed Friday. Police started investigating on Mar. 13. 

Joens reportedly texted the victim after the assault and admitted to having done it. Joens' DNA was also found on the victim's clothing.

A warrant was issued for Joens' arrest Thursday, and he was arrested Friday. He's been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Joens is currently being held in the Scott County jail.

