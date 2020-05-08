Davenport man arrested in April 9 murder of Wisconsin man

A Davenport man was arrested Friday and charged with the April murder of a Wisconsin man.
Princesun E. Murphy, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon.
Murphy is accused of shooting and killing Jabari M. Scurlock in the early hours of April 9. The 40-year-old was found by police on the sidewalk on the 900 block of Marquette Street.
Scurlock was pronounced dead at the scene.
Murphy is being held in the Scott County Jail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Murphy is facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm that Davenport police have connected to the murder of Scurlock.
According to the affidavit in support of the federal complaint filed by a Davenport Police Officer attached to the department's Major Case Unit, at 1:12 a.m. on April 9, officers responded to the 900 block of Marquette Street to find a man, later identified as Scurlock, lying dead after being shot in the face.
Detectives located video that captured the shooting. On the video, Scurlock can be seen walking northbound on the west side of Marquette Street.
At the same time a truck is seen traveling northbound on the east side of the street.
The truck makes a U-turn, now facing southbound on the west side of the street. Scurlock then approaches the passenger side of the truck.
After a brief interaction between the victim and occupant of the truck, a flash can be seen from inside the truck cab. Scurlock falls to the ground and the truck flees south on Marquette Street.
According to surveillance video, this occurred at 1:07 a.m.
Detectives were able to gather additional surveillance from around the city and tracked the truck through town both before and after the shooting.
From the videos officers were able to get a good description of the truck.
At 4 a.m., April 9, officers found a 1999 Ford F-150 parked in front of 918 E. 10th St. and later in the day were able to match that truck to the truck in the video.
At 4:15 p.m. on April 9, officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and watched as a man they identified as Princesun Emmanueral Murphy drove the truck to several different places before returning to the East 10th Street address.
On April 10, officers watched Murphy drive the vehicle again, including going to Sterilite. Officers confirmed that Murphy worked there but was not working the night of the homicide. Officers also learned that Murphy arrived at work at 7 a.m. on April 9 but was sent home for the day by management after he showed them an injury from the night before.
Also on April 10, officers took Murphy from Sterilite and took him to the police station for questioning. Officers also searched the home on East 10th Street and seized a blue bag from inside of a shelving unit in the bedroom. Inside the bag was a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun with a barrel measuring 13.5 inches and a defaced serial number.
Murphy is a convicted felon and is not allow to possess a firearm. Convictions include burglary in Cook County in 2005.
On Friday, federal prosecutors filed a motion in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to dismiss the federal firearms charge in favor of the state murder charge.
Under Iowa law, a conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
