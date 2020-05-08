Davenport man arrested in April 9 murder of Wisconsin man

The truck makes a U-turn, now facing southbound on the west side of the street. Scurlock then approaches the passenger side of the truck.

After a brief interaction between the victim and occupant of the truck, a flash can be seen from inside the truck cab. Scurlock falls to the ground and the truck flees south on Marquette Street.

According to surveillance video, this occurred at 1:07 a.m.

Detectives were able to gather additional surveillance from around the city and tracked the truck through town both before and after the shooting.

From the videos officers were able to get a good description of the truck.

At 4 a.m., April 9, officers found a 1999 Ford F-150 parked in front of 918 E. 10th St. and later in the day were able to match that truck to the truck in the video.

At 4:15 p.m. on April 9, officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and watched as a man they identified as Princesun Emmanueral Murphy drove the truck to several different places before returning to the East 10th Street address.