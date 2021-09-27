Davenport man arrested in Bettendorf wanted for forgery in Mercer County, Ill. and a sexual offense in Adams County, Ill.

A Davenport man arrested in Bettendorf Monday morning was wanted in Mercery County, Ill. and Adams County, Ill. for forgery and a sexual offense.
Walter Mack Howard, 35, was pulled over because the registration was expired on the car he was driving, according to an arrest affidavit from the Bettendorf police department. Howard allegedly told police his name was Mack L. Abbey and that he didn't have a license. Police couldn't find any records for that name, so they searched his car and found his driver's license, which was suspended.
Howard was extradited from the Scott County Jail to the Mercer County Jail Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's office. He was wanted in Mercer County for forgery and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
He also has a warrant out for his arrest in Adams County for a sexual offense, according to an extradition affidavit filed in the Scott County court system. There is a $30,000 bond attached to that warrant.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.