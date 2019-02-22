Davenport police have arrested a suspect in the Feb. 2 shooting outside a barbershop in which one man was wounded.
Tarrell Steven Howard, 32, of 1611 W. High St., Davenport, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Howard also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Justin King, Police were dispatched to Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport, at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 2 for a gunshot victim who had walked in for treatment.
The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital and had a wound to his left bicep.
Officers learned that the shooting took place outside of Devine Creations, located at 727 W. 3rd St.
During their investigation, police learned that an argument began in the barbershop and continued outside.
According to the affidavit, Howard punched the victim in the face. The victim fought back and both men ended up on the south sidewalk. Both men were separated by a third party.
Howard then allegedly drew a black semi-automatic handgun and fired two shots at the victim, with one of the shots striking the victim in the left arm, with the bullet going through his bicep. Another bullet struck a Ford Explorer that was parked on the north side of 3rd Street.
Investigating officers located two 9mm shell casings.
The victim gave officers a description of his assailant and the name Teeter Howard. Teeter is the nickname of Tarrell Howard.
Howard was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Since Howard is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over the firearms charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.